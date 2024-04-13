 MP: 5-Yr-Old Boy Falls In Borewell In Rewa; Rescue Operation On (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 5-Yr-Old Boy Falls In Borewell In Rewa; Rescue Operation On (WATCH)

MP: 5-Yr-Old Boy Falls In Borewell In Rewa; Rescue Operation On (WATCH)

The boy is responding, but inclement weather is affecting the rescue operation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 12:25 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five year old boy fell in a borewell while playing with his friends in village Janeh of Rewa district, officials said on Friday.

Police informed that NDRF team, local administration and police have launched rescue operation. MLA from Tyothar Siddharth Tiwari also reached the spot. Police added that after the boy fell in the borewell his friends informed his family, who approached the police.

Read Also
MP: Youth Congress Prez Caught Arguing With Female Cop; Makes Calls To Seniors After Convoy Stopped...
article-image

SDOP Uddit Mishra told Free Press that the boy is stuck at around 40 feet inside the 60 feet borewell. Oxygen is being supplied and the rescuers are chatting with him. The boy is responding, but inclement weather is affecting the rescue operation.

Several such incidents have been reported in the state in past with the most recent being from Alirajpur district in December last year. A five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in a village in the district and died even though the resuce team valinatly battled for hours to bring him out. 

He was playing with friends in the field near his house where there was a boring covered with a bag, when he fell into it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Swarn Rekha River Case: MP HC Warns GMC Of Handing Over Case To CBI

Swarn Rekha River Case: MP HC Warns GMC Of Handing Over Case To CBI

MP: 5-Yr-Old Boy Falls In Borewell In Rewa; Rescue Operation On (WATCH)

MP: 5-Yr-Old Boy Falls In Borewell In Rewa; Rescue Operation On (WATCH)

Bhopal: Two Girls Of A Family Drown In Pond In Ratibad

Bhopal: Two Girls Of A Family Drown In Pond In Ratibad

Bhopal: "Farmer’s Land Acquisition Should Be Done Under 'Railway Act 1989' By Railway And Not...

Bhopal:

Bhopal: Father-Son Duo Dies As SUV Knocks Down Their Bike

Bhopal: Father-Son Duo Dies As SUV Knocks Down Their Bike