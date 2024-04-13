MP: 5-Yr-Old Boy Falls In Borewell In Rewa; Rescue Operation On (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five year old boy fell in a borewell while playing with his friends in village Janeh of Rewa district, officials said on Friday.

Police informed that NDRF team, local administration and police have launched rescue operation. MLA from Tyothar Siddharth Tiwari also reached the spot. Police added that after the boy fell in the borewell his friends informed his family, who approached the police.

SDOP Uddit Mishra told Free Press that the boy is stuck at around 40 feet inside the 60 feet borewell. Oxygen is being supplied and the rescuers are chatting with him. The boy is responding, but inclement weather is affecting the rescue operation.

Several such incidents have been reported in the state in past with the most recent being from Alirajpur district in December last year. A five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in a village in the district and died even though the resuce team valinatly battled for hours to bring him out.

He was playing with friends in the field near his house where there was a boring covered with a bag, when he fell into it.