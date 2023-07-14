Swachh Survekshan 2023: Poor Sanitation To Mars Bhopal’s Swachh Score

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poor waste management and sanitation in the city is likely to mar chances of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in securing a better score on public feedback front for the Swachh Survekshan 2023. BMC administration is working hard towards getting positive feedback from the public, however, it is unlikely to get thumbs up until it takes required steps to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in the city.

Even Boulevard Street (Atal Path), Platinum Plaza, one of the best roads of the state capital, is no exception when it comes to cleanliness. One can see garbage and filth strewn all over on the stretch. The rain has added to the woes.

Choked drains and uncleaned nullahs have already put BMC on a sticky wicket. In colonies like Sneh Nagar, Rohit Nagar and Golden City in new Bhopal, the public dump garbage in open spaces or vacant plots. BMC sanitation workers take no pain to clear the garbage. Stray animals feed on these garbage and waste.

In Old Bhopal, the situation is even worse. The problem of waterlogging due to clogged drains is a regular scene during monsoon in Thok Bazar(wholesale market), Jumerati, Itwara, Budwara, Moti Masjid area.

Rakesh Agrawal, Kapada Vyapari Sangh president,

“Even a brief spell of light rain worsened the situation in Jumerati wholesale market (Thok Bazar) in the Walled City. Drains get blocked due to dumping of garbage and these drains are not cleaned so during rains the traders as well as customers have to face a lot of hardship due to waterlogging. This has exposed the BMC which claims proper sanitation in the city.”

Santosh Batav, Ashoka Garden

“Garbage is dumped in open spaces in various colonies but BMC sanitation workers do not clear it. Dumped waste attracts stray animals. The BMC needs to work on waste management.”