Swachh Survekshan 2023: Marks increased on plastic waste management, Swachh Ward

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swachh Survekshan 2023 will focus on Swachh Ward and plastic waste management as their marks have been increased to a considerable extent. The marks for Citizens Voice under Swachh Ward have increased from 1% to 13%. The marks for plastic waste management have increased from 2% to 10%.

To be held in four phases, phase -1 of Swachh Survekshan 2023 will be conducted in May in Bhopal. The second phase will be held in June-July while third phase will be in August –September. The fourth phase will be held in October –December.

Leader of Opposition Sabista Zaki said, “Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) does not have mechanism for plastic waste management. They burn plastic and blame each other. BMC has only Adampur landfill where garbage is dumped.”

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries general secretary Ajay Dewnani said, “BMC does not have mechanism for plastic waste management. But with public participation, we can reduce plastic use. We have made New Market plastic-free. Customers bring their own bags. Such practice will reduce burden on BMC.”

Evaluation parameters for Swachh Survekshan

* Number of red spots (spiting in commercial /residential areas) at public places

* Back lane cleaning: Marks raised from 1% to 3%

* Divyang friendly toilets: Marks increased from 3% to 9%

* Number of NCC cadets, NSS volunteers engaged to maintain cleanliness of monuments

* Zero waste event: Marks increased from 2% to 5%

* Yellow spots: Marks increased from 10% to 18%

* Waste to wonder park: 2% weightage

* Segregated waste door-to-door collection. Marks increased from 10% to 13%