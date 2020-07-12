Sunday Curfew in Bhopal: Reliving the old days of lockdown, norms stricter

BHOPAL: The total lockdown on Sunday seemed stricter than what the residents had witnessed during the over two-month long lockdown. Even the shops selling essentials like grocery remained closed on the day even when the administration had allowed them to operate. Only medical stores were operating on the day. Understanding the gravity of the situations, people too fully abided by the government order and remained indoors.

The ‘Sunday curfew’ made residents relive the difficult lockdown days and more importantly made them rethink their casual approach towards dealing with the pandemic, which is spreading fast in newer areas and affecting more and more people every coming day.

In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, lockdown will be enforced every Sunday till July 31.

State capital was placed under Sunday lockdown, as corona positive cases were on rise since unlock commenced from June 1. The main object of Sunday lockdown was to put restrictions on weekend celebrations at picnic spots and dam sites.