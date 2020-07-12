Sunday Curfew in Bhopal: Reliving the old days of lockdown, norms stricter

BHOPAL: The total lockdown on Sunday seemed stricter than what the residents had witnessed during the over two-month long lockdown. Even the shops selling essentials like grocery remained closed on the day even when the administration had allowed them to operate. Only medical stores were operating on the day. Understanding the gravity of the situations, people too fully abided by the government order and remained indoors.
The ‘Sunday curfew’ made residents relive the difficult lockdown days and more importantly made them rethink their casual approach towards dealing with the pandemic, which is spreading fast in newer areas and affecting more and more people every coming day.
In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, lockdown will be enforced every Sunday till July 31.
State capital was placed under Sunday lockdown, as corona positive cases were on rise since unlock commenced from June 1. The main object of Sunday lockdown was to put restrictions on weekend celebrations at picnic spots and dam sites.
Ibrahimganj sealed for the one week
Ibrahimganj has been sealed for the one week. All the roads leading to Ibrahimganj have been barricaded after it emerged as new hotspot. Similarly, taking no risk further, roads leading to Jahangirabad were totally sealed as precautionary measures.
Administration had focused on hotspots like Jahangirabad, Aishabag, Jathkhedi, Banganga slums. Public movement and vehicular movement on main routes connecting with Old City and New Bhopal were cut off by thick barricading at various squares and routes. Police were deployed to ensure that no one would visit New Bhopal to old Bhopal and vice versa.
DIG Irshad Wali said, “Cops were deployed at outer nakas of both new city and old city areas. We coordinated to ensure that people involved in emergency services were not troubled. About Ibrahimganj, cops have been deployed on main exit points and movement has been restricted.” We want to impose effective lockdown so as the chain of coronavirus infection is broken.”