Straight Drive: Rote Learning

For Mantri ji it was difficult even after a rote as to what the NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu has achieved in her life. He was supposed to deliver a speech in her honour on her arrival here. To make matters worse, he was also supposed to learn the names and speak a few words on certain former Presidents of India. Officials insisted he must learn to leave a lasting impression on the Presidential candidate, that too in presence of the CM and other dignitaries. Much to the relief of Mantri ji, heavy rains played a spoilsport and he didn’t have to deliver the speech.

RATION CARD DIDN’T WORK

This Is really bad news for Mantrani. A video clip in which she was seen getting ration cards prepared and distributed among villagers amid the local bodies election process, had gone viral. But the real bad news for her is the party supporters didn’t do well in the panchayat polls as results have suggested. Mantrani herself had once faced defeat in state assembly elections due to her unpopular image. Now, it is explanation time for her before the party leadership.

Rs 50 CR CONTROVERSY

Transfer of the transport commissioner who happens to be a senior IPS officer has not come as a surprise to many. The government faced a lot of embarrassment when a written complaint was sent to investigation agencies a couple of months back accusing the transport minister of collecting Rs 50 crore from toll plazas. The complaint was filed in the name of a journalist but an FIR filed by the journalist led to revelation that it was the commissioner’s PA who had sent the complaint through his driver. Though the commissioner himself faced embarrassment due to the episode, a message went out that he didn’t have control over his staff.

COLLECTOR MORE POWERFUL (Caricature fpp 93)

A senior IAS officer who happens to be a principal secretary realised the power of a collector when she wrote to all the collectors that CM Rise Schools will not be used as polling centres during the panchayat polls. The formal communication was received down the line but when it came to implementing the same it was not done in many districts. Now, the department is collecting data about the districts where the order was not implemented.

MESSAGE TO MANTRI JI

Ater state assembly constituency in Bhind district is a high-profile constituency being represented by Cooperative minister Arvind Bhadoria in the state assembly and earlier represented by former minister late Satyadev Katare. But it has hardly brought about any change in Kare ka Pura village where villagers had been struggling for years for a pucca road. In every election they got assurances from leaders but to no avail. In the rain, the village was cut off from the outer world. Disappointed a lot even after Mantri ji failed to keep his promise they pooled money and got a pucca road constructed over the kutcha road.

TECHNOCRATS’ POWER

Quite upset by a plethora of complaints regarding inflated power bills, principal secretary, Energy Sanjay Dubey, of late, sent out a strict message to the power distribution companies asking them to issue real time bills to consumers instead of average bills which result in inflated bills many a time. But technocrats are technocrats. They are supposed to get the order implemented down the line. But consumers are still getting average bills in many cases.