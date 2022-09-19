Straight Drive: Destiny Everything 

A senior Mantri ji getting on the wrong side of age by the day as far as his partyís unwritten norm is concerned for giving tickets seems to have realised itís only destiny which can give him the top post now. In a meeting recently he was a bit philosophical when he said all the ministers in the cabinet were junior to him. However, the post he once occupied was no less than CM's. He didnít forget to say if destiny had this in its store he would occupy the top post also. At least no harm in thinking in any direction. Mantri ji belongs to Bundelkhand and he is, most of the time, either†confined†to his bungalow or his constituency.

MANTRI JI CHEATED

Running a business is not a smooth task if one is to devote more and more time to politics and at the same time one happens to be a minister as well. It so happened that a close scrutiny of transactions and bank accounts of a Mantri jiís LPG agency recently revealed that his trusted employee pocketed more than Rs 16 lakh over the years. Known as a big mouth Mantri ji is in the habit of stoking controversies at regular intervals. He may be talking big on his achievements as a minister but his intelligence failed to check corruption in his own backyard. He belongs to Malwa-Nimad region.

MANTRI JI'S LETTER

It was not long back when the Agriculture minister spoke to the Energy minister over phone telling him if adequate power supply was not given in his constituency the farmers would teach a befitting lesson to them (Kisan hame nipta denge). Now, another ministerís letter to the Education minister to look into non-supply of mid-day meals in about 500 schools in his constituency has almost similar nuance as to what would happen if the meal was not given. Already facing a tough challenge on how to improve the system in his department, let's watch what the response†of the† education minister is.

KISSA KURSI KA

No, this fight for chair doesnít pertain to any politicians but two IFS officers. One of the officers was transferred and the second was supposed to replace him as per the government order. When the second officer reached the office he found it locked. Much to his concern he came to know the first officer took away several important documents too with him. Not to lag behind, the second officer put his own lock on the door. The matter almost reached the level of FIR when the first officer withdrew himself from the fight.

BADE SAHEB

It pertains to the transfer of two officers from a federation run by the government. Furious over the fact that his consent was not taken in the transfers, Bade Saheb of the department in Mantralaya ordered cancellation of the transfers. But the chapter was not closed. Bade saheb of the federation looked into the office manual to check his powers. Then again the two officers were transferred after a couple of weeks. Now, Bade saheb of the department is feeling offended and looking for an opportunity to settle score.

PUBLIC MONEY

This is how public money is wasted. A district collector needed a phototherapy machine for treatment of his kin disease. The machine was purchased from Rogi Kalyan Samiti fund, which cost more than Rs 12 lakh. The machine was installed in a primary health centre (PHC) which is situated near the collectorís bungalow. A physiotherapist was specially trained for the machine. However, collector saheb was transferred the next year (2018). Since then the machine has been gathering dust in the PHC.

