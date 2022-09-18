e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Shahbaaz Division celebrate its 57 birthday

The Division has participated in all major Operations since its raising. In Operation CACTUS LILY, the Division made significant forays in the Shakargarh Bulge.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raised on September 18th, 1966 as a Mountain Division in Rangiya, 'Shahbaaz Division' commemorated it's 57th Raising Day on Sunday. Over the last fifty six years, the Division has carved out a special niche for itself as the bastion of professional excellence and proved its mettle in all spheres of Combat readiness as the spearhead formation of Indian Army.

To honour the valiant sacrifice of the fallen, solemn wreath laying ceremony was conducted at the Shahbaaz War Memorial. Major General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Shahbaaz Division, congratulated all ranks on this auspicious occasion. He also exhorted them to maintain a high state of operational preparedness at all times.

The Division has participated in all major Operations since its raising. In Operation CACTUS LILY, the Division made significant forays in the Shakargarh Bulge. During Operation PAWAN, the Division acquitted itself with distinction and earned excellent reviews for its high standards of professionalism and its role in ushering in peace and tranquillity in its areas of operation.

