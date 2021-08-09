Madhya Pradesh Assembly session: 153 police personnel fell prey to Covid-19: Govt

Bhopal: As many as 153 police personnel died due to Covid-19 in the state. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra gave this information in a written reply to a question submitted by Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma, on Monday.

Police personnel who were declared as corona warriors performed their duties during the two coronavirus waves.

In the minister’s reply it was stated that 73 police officers and 83 cops of lower ranks fell prey to Covid-19 between April 2020 and June 2021. The process to give appointment to the kin of the deceased on compensate ground is underway said minister, stating that redressing of the appointment issue within a time frame was not possible.