Madhya Pradesh: Congress walk out, BJP accuses opposition of playing politics over tribute in Assembly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has ripped into the opposition Congress for breaking the tradition of the house by staging a protest on the first day of Monsoon session.

Senior BJP leaders said that when the house opened, as per tradition, the members paid tribute to departed souls and often house was adjourned.

State Home and Parliamentary Affairs minister Narottam Mishra hit out the Congress for walking out of the assembly at the time when tributes was to be paid to departed souls.

"It is against the traditions and rules of the House. The Congress indulges in politics even when it comes to paying tributes. The speaker had assured them the matter would be taken up after tributes are paid, but the Congress refused to listen," Mishra said.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Congress was playing politics on the issue of paying tribute to department souls.

The Congress MLAs walked out the assembly demanding to declare International Day for World’s Indigenous Day as a government holiday. The Congress legislator said the previous Congress government in the state under Kamal Nath had declared August 9, which is celebrated as World Tribal Day, a government holiday but the BJP government that took over in March last year scrapped the move.

As the House assembled on the first day of the monsoon session to pay tribute to departed leaders and noted personalities, Leader of Opposition Nath demanded that it be declared a holiday and all blocks in the state be provided Rs 1 lakh each to celebrate the occasion, with several Congress legislators rushing to the Well and also raising slogans against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Speaker Girish Gautam urged Congress MLAs to go back to their seats, stating that the issue would be taken up after tributes are paid to departed souls as is the tradition of the House.

However, in protest against the demand not being met, Congress MLAs walked out of the Assembly.

While Nath said the state government had scrapped tribal day, Gautam said it hadn't, and CM Chouhan, intervening in the matter, and added that the state will celebrate tribal day on November 15, coinciding said the Congress was playing politics on the issue of paying tribute to departed souls with the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

The occasion of Munda's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Gourav Diwas, Chouhan said in the House.

Later, the CM and Nath paid tribute to track and field legend Milkha Singh and noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna.

The Assembly also paid tribute to sitting MLAs who died recently, including former minister Brajendra Singh Rathore, Jugal Kishore Bagri and Kalavati Bhuria, as well as former legislators like ex-minister Mahesh Joshi and former MPs Surajbhanu Solanki and Rameshwar Patidar, and those who died in the second wave of COVID-19 and victims of the Naxal blast in Dantewada in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

After a two-minute silence was observed by legislators, the House was adjourned for the day by the speaker.

(With input from PTI)