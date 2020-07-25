Sssore much? MP Congress leader Arun Yadav puts a picture of Jyotiraditya Scindia on occasion of Naag Panchmi

Scindia recently took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, something he was not nominated for by the Congress prompting his resignation in March this year.

With his resignation, several Scindia loyalists quit the party and joined the BJP, resulting in the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government and the return of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state.

When he switched loyalties, the Congress lashed out at Scindia saying he broke the party’s trust.

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday hit out at him by highlighting the key positions, including a berth in the Union council of ministers, he held during his 18 years of association with the Congress.

The state Congress unit took to Twitter and asked Scindia as to why he still chose to go "under the shelter of Modi-Shah (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) duo?" "In Scindia's 18 year political career, Congress made him Member of Parliament for 17 years, Union minister twice, chief whip, national general secretary, in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Congress Working Committee member, election campaign head, 50-plus tickets and 9 ministers were given. Still under the shelter of Modi-Shah?" the MP Congress tweeted in Hindi along with an image referring that Scindia had "broken the trust".

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh too reiterated that Scindia was "not at all sidelined".Taking to Twitter, Singh said that nothing in the Gwalior-Chambal division had moved without Scindia's consent in the last 16 months.