Spurt in Covid cases post Navratri, Dussehra celebrations in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Post Dussehra and Durga Puja, Madhya Pradesh is seeing a steady rise in Covid-19 cases. The state on Tuesday reported 27 new cases, of which 9 were reported in Indore and eight in Bhopal. Five people have been diagnosed with the infection in Narsinghpur.

Earlier, 36 Covid cases were reported in a single day in Madhya Pradesh, of which Mhow alone contributed 30 cases.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said, “State reported 27 Covid cases today (Tuesday). Positivity rate stands at 0.02 per cent. And currently there are 116 active cases in the state. We have maintained a high number of samplings daily to check sudden surge in Covid cases. We are also monitoring delta sub-variant cases which have surfaced in Indore.”

Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr Lokendra Dave said that seeing the rise in cases post Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations, it can be said that people threw Covid-19 protocols during the festivals.

Ahead of the festivals, the Central health ministry had issued an advisory asking people to remain cautious specially between October and December and follow all covid-19 protocols during celebrations.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:47 PM IST