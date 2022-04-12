Specially-abled ITI student presented laptop in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): District collector Avinash Lawania handed over a laptop to specially-abled student of ITI Govindpura Narendra Singh Rawat at a public hearing on Tuesday.

Narendra was not given a laptop under Mukhyamantri Nishakt Shiksha Protsahan Yojana and so he had applied for it under the scheme, according to officials. “Now I will pursue my education properly and my life will be easy now,” said Narendra after receiving the laptop at the Jansunwai

The scheme provides laptops to the specially-abled regular students of ITI's who are perusing courses of computer operators, programming assistant or other courses related to computer.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:09 PM IST