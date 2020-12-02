Spa raided for running sex racket in Bhopal: 3 held

BHOPAL: The Crime Branch cops, on Wednesday evening, raided a saloon-and-spa centre for running a sex racket. Three men, including the spa manager, and three women were arrested in the raid.

The police have also seized a register from the spot where the names of customers and their details have been mentioned. The accused have confessed that they contact their customers through text messages.

For the raid carried out at London Evening Spa Centre, the cops reached around 7 pm, where a decoy customer had already been sent inside.

After he signalled his team of Crime Branch to enter the premises, they found the two men in a compromising position with two women. The cops also seized objectionable materials from there.

All the accused were brought to the police station. The accused have been identified as Hitesh Leelani and Narendra Silwani. The spa manager, Anil Verma, was also arrested by the cops.

ASP, Crime Branch, Gopal Dhakad said the accused were being quizzed and they had also found out details of their other customers.