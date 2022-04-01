Soyat Kala: Rs 4.72-cr sanctioned for restoration of Balaji temple

Soyat Kala (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sanctioned Rs 4,72,00,000 for the restoration work of an ancient

Balaji temple situated near the banks of Chawli river here.

Collector Avdhesh Kumar with SDM Sohan Kanash Nevi and MLA reached the temple for an inspection and held a meeting at the temple premises prior to the bhoomi pujan, which will be performed on April 2, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Nayab tehsildar Priyanka Shrivastava, Govind Singh Jhala, Rakesh Gupta and others were also present.

Earlier, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and the devotees submitted a memorandum to regional MLA and dharmik samiti president Rana Vikram Singh addressed to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for its restoration. After which, the MLA had met the chief minister who sanctioned the restoration amount.

This ancient Balaji temple has been receiving attention from the media due to poor facilities for a long time.

