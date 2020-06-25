Soldiers fight PLA, corona warriors in MP wear Chinese PPE kits

Bhopal: Amidst call for boycott of Chinese goods across the country, corona fighters in Madhya Pradesh wear PPE kits from China.

On the heels of recent stand-off between India and China, Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan and most of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers have requested people to shun Chinese products.

Rehan Golden, the caretaker of Jehangirabad cremation ground, told Free Press he collected around 40 PPE kits for his staffs on Sunday from JP hospital as instructed by the Bhopal municipal Corporation.

Golden says Prime Minister began a campaign called Aatmanirbhar campaign where he promoted locally made goods and urged the citizens to avoid products from international market.

Despite that, all the kits were of inferior quality and made in China, he added.