Sironj: Municipality cleans nullah, residents throw garbage again

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of Sironj Municipality have claimed that they clean the nullahs of the city, but the residents started throwing garbage in them again.

The garbage blocks the nullahs that lead to overflow of water especially when it rains.

“We have cleaned nullahs five times, so far. Every time we clean them, we find it filled with garbage in a few days,” Dheeraj Maina, one of the municipality officials said.

Notably, rain water had entered several houses and shops in the town in last monsoon because of overflowing nullahs. Several houses had also collapsed.

The drain system of the town is hundreds years old. It is said to be developed during the reign of nawabs.

The poor drainage system of the city forces Municipality officials to remain on their toes.