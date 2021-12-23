Bhopal: Over 6,000 marriages held during corona period in Sironj

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP MLA from Sironj, Umakant Sharma, brought the government on the back foot during winter session of state assembly after the government stated that 5,976 marriages were organised during the corona period in Sironj. It was a period when marriages were banned.

Sharma had asked how many daughters of laborers were provided financial assistance for marriages, registered with Karmakar Kalyan Mandal, in his constituency, from April 1, 2019 till the date of filing the question.

To this, minister Brijendra Pratap Singh replied that 5,976 marriages were held during the period, and over Rs 30 crore were spent on it. The BJP MLA was not satisfied with the answer and asked the minister as to how marriages happened during the corona period when there was a ban on them.

Sharma said there has been corruption in the implementation of Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana and said that works cannot be done without the greasing palms of panchayat officials. He also said that the CEO of panchayat has committed corruption and should be suspended.

After a brief heated discussion, speaker Girish Gautam asked the minister to constitute inquiry into the matter and take action against the CEO. Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh said that he will discuss the matter with the panchayat minister and initiate inquiry against the said officer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:03 AM IST