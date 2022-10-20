Singrauli: Collector orders probe after man denied ambulance for newborn’s cremation

Singrauli(Madhya Pradesh): The Singrauli district collector RR Meena has asked sub divisional magistrate Rishi Pawar to probe a matter in which a man was allegedly denied ambulance by the Singrauli district hospital authorities for cremation of his newborn baby.

The matter came to light after the man carried the body of newborn in his motorcycle trunk and approached collector to draw his attention towards the problem.

Talking to the media, the father of deceased newborn Dinesh Bharti, alleged misconduct by Singrauli district hospital authorities. Bharti stated that he visited hospital with his pregnant wife Meena on Monday for delivery.

When they consulted gynaecologist Dr Sarita Shah, she charged Rs 5,000 and sent Meena to the private clinic owned by her. At clinic, she was told that the newborn died inside the womb after which Meena was sent back to the district hospital for delivery.

When the delivery was over, the parents demanded an ambulance to perform last rites, which the hospital authorities allegedly turned down. Post this, Bharti carried the body of newborn in his motorcycle trunk to Singrauli collectorate after which SDM Rishi Pawar was directed to probe the matter.

SDM Pawar told the media that the probe had begun. When Free Press tried to contact Dr Shah, there was no response.