Singrauli: Truck drivers thrash ASI; held

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The Morwa police of Singrauli district have arrested as many as two truck drivers for physically assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that the ASI is posted in the Morwa police station itself, who was thrashed by the truck drivers following an argument amidst a traffic jam. However, the ASI and several police officials were line attached after a detailed probe was launched into the matter.

The victim, ASI, named Arvind Chaturvedi, told the media that after serving his duty on Tuesday evening, he was heading towards his home and got stuck in a traffic jam on Jayant-Singrauli main road of the district.

ASI Chaturvedi added that during this, he landed into an altercation with two drivers of the Coal Hub Company over their improperly parked trailors causing traffic snarl. As the argument intensified, the truck drivers grew violent and attacked the ASI using sticks.

The police were informed of the incident who later traced the accused and apprehended them. The accused have been identified as Sohaib and Shabbir, both residents of Chhattisgarh.

However, Singrauli SP Virendra Singh told the media that after a probe was ordered by the Rewa DIG, it came to light that ASI Chaturvedi had begun a brawl with the truck drivers first, following which ASI Chaturvedi, Morwa police station TI Manish Tripathi and ASI DN Raj were line attached.

Efforts were made to establish contact with the in-charge of the Coal Hub Company, Amit Tiwari, who chose to remain tight-lipped and disconnected the call on pretext of being busy.