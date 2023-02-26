Sidhi Bus Accident: Three injured airlifted to Delhi

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three seriously injured victims were airlifted to New Delhi for better treatment on Saturday. In Delhi, they have been admitted at Medanta Hospital.

Two victims from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Rewa were taken to Satna airstrip from where they were airlifted by an air ambulance. One patient was airlifted from Khajuraho. These patients were identified as Pramod Patel, Vimla Kol and Jitendra Tiwari.

Out of 14 people, who died in the Sidhi bus accident, eight hailed from Chobra village of Rampur Nekin Janpad Panchayat. In a shocking incident, some bodies were sent to funeral site using garbage vehicle. Local villagers lodged a strong protest over the incident.

Later, the local administration arranged an ambulance to take the bodies to the crematorium ground. A video showing corpse in the garbage vehicle went viral on the social media.

The victims were returning after attending Satna Kol Mahakumbh on Friday when the accident took place. Three buses carrying the participants of the programme stopped at Churhat Rewa NH around 9 pm on Friday. In the meantime, a speeding truck hit one parked bus. As the truck rammed into the bus at high speed, the bus flung and collided into another parked bus. Thirteen people died on the spot and later one more died. The bus passengers made a halt to have some food.

It's also learnt that near the accident site, there is a liquor shop and a tea shop. Some bus passengers have gone there and hence they survived the incident.

The state government has arranged treatment facility to all victims. Collector Manoj Pushp and other senior officers of the district are ensuring best possible helps to the victim.