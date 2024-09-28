Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Chennai Central Express Cancelled From October 1; Check Details

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Train number 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Chennai Central Express passing through Bhopal Division will remain cancelled between October 1 and 4.

The decision was taken due to the non-interlocking work of four railway lines between Warangal, Kazipet, and Hasanparthi Road stations in the Vijayawada-Kazipet-Ballarshah section of the South Central Railway.

Similarly, the Railway Administration has decided to cancel some trains passing through this route as a precaution due to maintenance work on bridges on South East Central Railway, Nagpur Division.

Read Also New Flights From Bhopal To Bengaluru & Hyderabad Likely From January 2025

During this work, the Rewa-Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari-Rewa Express train originating/terminating from West Central Railway will remain cancelled. The detailed information is as follows:.

1) Train number 11755 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari to Rewa Express will remain cancelled from its originating station Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari on September 27 and September 28.

2) Train No. 11756 Rewa to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Express was cancelled from its originating station Rewa on September 27.