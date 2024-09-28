 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Chennai Central Express Cancelled From October 1; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalShri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Chennai Central Express Cancelled From October 1; Check Details

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Chennai Central Express Cancelled From October 1; Check Details

The decision was taken due to the non-interlocking work of four railway lines between Warangal, Kazipet, and Hasanparthi Road stations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Train number 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Chennai Central Express passing through Bhopal Division will remain cancelled between October 1 and 4.

The decision was taken due to the non-interlocking work of four railway lines between Warangal, Kazipet, and Hasanparthi Road stations in the Vijayawada-Kazipet-Ballarshah section of the South Central Railway.

Similarly, the Railway Administration has decided to cancel some trains passing through this route as a precaution due to maintenance work on bridges on South East Central Railway, Nagpur Division.

Read Also
New Flights From Bhopal To Bengaluru & Hyderabad Likely From January 2025
article-image

During this work, the Rewa-Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari-Rewa Express train originating/terminating from West Central Railway will remain cancelled. The detailed information is as follows:.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Pre-Arrest Bail Granted To 3 Accused Of Molesting Fellow Society Member In Dahisar
Mumbai: Pre-Arrest Bail Granted To 3 Accused Of Molesting Fellow Society Member In Dahisar
ECI Pulls Up Officials Over Voter Inconvenience, Calls For Stringent Measures Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
ECI Pulls Up Officials Over Voter Inconvenience, Calls For Stringent Measures Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Tips for Buying a Second-Hand Car in India
Tips for Buying a Second-Hand Car in India
ECI Demands Explanation From Maharashtra Govt Over Non-Compliance With Transfer Orders Amid Poll Preparations
ECI Demands Explanation From Maharashtra Govt Over Non-Compliance With Transfer Orders Amid Poll Preparations

1) Train number 11755 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari to Rewa Express will remain cancelled from its originating station Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari on September 27 and September 28.

2) Train No. 11756 Rewa to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Express was cancelled from its originating station Rewa on September 27.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dare To Visit: 7 Haunted Places In Madhya Pradesh That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Dare To Visit: 7 Haunted Places In Madhya Pradesh That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Chennai Central Express Cancelled From October 1; Check Details

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Chennai Central Express Cancelled From October 1; Check Details

DGP Asks Cops To Map Sex Offenders; Special Patrolling During Navratri Celebrations

DGP Asks Cops To Map Sex Offenders; Special Patrolling During Navratri Celebrations

State Wildlife Board Meeting: CM pulls Up Senior Officers Over Unsatisfactory Reply On Ratapani

State Wildlife Board Meeting: CM pulls Up Senior Officers Over Unsatisfactory Reply On Ratapani

Industrialists Ready To Invest After One-To-One Dialogue With CM Mohan Yadav

Industrialists Ready To Invest After One-To-One Dialogue With CM Mohan Yadav