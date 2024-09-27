New Flights From Bhopal To Bengaluru & Hyderabad Likely From January 2025

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The air connectivity from the capital Bhopal is all set to get wings as more flights are likely to be started to southern India. These flights will connect Bhopal to Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Air India and IndiGo have started the preparation, and these flights are likely to commence in January 2025.

Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport Director Ramji Awasthi told the Free Press that preparation is underway and more flights to the southern cities-- Bengaluru and Hyderabad—can be expected in the beginning of the New Year.

Similarly, more flights to and from Mumbai and Delhi are likely to be added given the rush on these routes. It was reported that Air India and Indigo have started preparations for the same.

This decision will also bring employment opportunities. According to sources, nearly 150 people were working at the airport as of now. Along with this, a duty-free shop, a food corner, and other facilities like parking, etc. will be available to passengers.

Bhopal-Pune direct flight from Oct 1

Air India is also starting a direct flight from Pune International Airport to Raja Bhoj Airport Bhopal from October 1.

According to information, the Raja Bhoj airport of Bhopal will function 24 hours and 7 days from the month of October. This will allow the non-scheduled flights to land anytime at Bhopal airport, if any medical emergency arises.

Earlier, the Ahilya Bai Airport, Indore started operations for 24 hours a day and 7 days in week from 24 March 2018.