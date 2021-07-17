Sholay repeat in Hoshangabad, sarpanch’s husband chops off hands of villager

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a grim reminder of blockbuster Sholay, where a dreaded Gabbar Singh chopped off Thakur’s arms, a sarpanch’s husband repeated the act in Hoshangabad district on Friday night.

In the evergreen Bollywood flick, the villain Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) was upset as Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) had held Gabbar at his neck, saying, “Ye hanth nahi, fansi ka fanda hai”. While going to jail, Gabbar Singh had told Thakur, “Tumhe gireban par hath nahi dalna chahiye Thakur”.

Similarly, the sarpanch pati - a term widely used to refer to husband of a woman sarpanch- was upset with the victim, as the latter had held him by his collar at a public place. This irked the accused so much that he decided to chop off hands of the victim.

The shocking incident took place at Chourahet village under Babai police station of Hoshangabad district on Friday evening. The victim identified as Somesh Gurjar is undergoing treatment at a private hospital is in a critical state.

According to information, Somesh had gone to Itarsi on Friday to sell his crops. At a mandi, he had an argument with Bhagwan Singh, who is the husband of Chourahet village sarpanch. Bhagwan Singh and Somesh are distant relatives too.

Following the argument, Somesh caught Bhagwan Singh’s shirt collar. This irked Bhagwan so much that he returned to the village and along with his family members and friends decided to chop off Somesh’s hands.

Hoshangabad Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh Gaur said that the victim was attacked when he was returning home from the market.

“A case of attempt to murder has been registered against eight people. One of the accused has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the other accused. The victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where his surgery is being done,” Gaur said.