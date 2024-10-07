Shocker! Two Girls Raped In Madhya Pradesh; One Commits Suicide | Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): One of the two girls, who were raped in Sajhauli forest area under Majhgawan police station, committed suicide by hanging herself from a branch of a tree on October 2, the police said on Monday. Both the rapists were arrested.

According to reports, on October 2, when the girls were going towards the Sajhauli forest under Majhgawan police station to ease themselves, the youths waylaid them and violated them.

One of the girls ran away to her relative’s house after the incident, and the other committed suicide by hanging herself from the branch of a tree. Both the culprits, residents of Lalpur, were arrested, the police said. When the girls did not return to their homes, their family members began to search for them.

After they failed to locate the girls, their relatives lodged a missing person’s complaint at the police station on October 3. The girl who went to her relative’s house returned to her home and related her tale of woes to her parents. Her family members then took her to the police station.

When the girl was taken to the scene of the crime, she found her friend’s body hanging from the branch of a tree. After the postmortem of the body, the police arrested both the criminals on Sunday and sent them to jail.