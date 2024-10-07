 Shocker! Two Girls Raped In Madhya Pradesh; One Commits Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalShocker! Two Girls Raped In Madhya Pradesh; One Commits Suicide

Shocker! Two Girls Raped In Madhya Pradesh; One Commits Suicide

According to reports, on October 2, when the girls were going towards the Sajhauli forest under Majhgawan police station to ease themselves, the youths waylaid them and violated them.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Shocker! Two Girls Raped In Madhya Pradesh; One Commits Suicide | Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): One of the two girls, who were raped in Sajhauli forest area under Majhgawan police station, committed suicide by hanging herself from a branch of a tree on October 2, the police said on Monday. Both the rapists were arrested.

According to reports, on October 2, when the girls were going towards the Sajhauli forest under Majhgawan police station to ease themselves, the youths waylaid them and violated them.

One of the girls ran away to her relative’s house after the incident, and the other committed suicide by hanging herself from the branch of a tree. Both the culprits, residents of Lalpur, were arrested, the police said. When the girls did not return to their homes, their family members began to search for them.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Rape Accused Kills Girl's Grandpa After Family Refuses To Compromise In Chhatarpur;...
article-image

After they failed to locate the girls, their relatives lodged a missing person’s complaint at the police station on October 3. The girl who went to her relative’s house returned to her home and related her tale of woes to her parents. Her family members then took her to the police station.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Declared LEAST Favourite By Contestants, Actor Does Not Bother
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Declared LEAST Favourite By Contestants, Actor Does Not Bother
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About Recent Bike Controversy
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal ABUSES Tajinder Bagga, Says, ‘Aap Gadhe Ho’ When Latter Speaks About Recent Bike Controversy
Mumbai: MHADA To Hold Lottery For 2,030 Flats On October 8 In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde Amid High Demand From Over 1.14 Lakh Applicants
Mumbai: MHADA To Hold Lottery For 2,030 Flats On October 8 In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde Amid High Demand From Over 1.14 Lakh Applicants
Environment – The Right & The Wrong!
Environment – The Right & The Wrong!

When the girl was taken to the scene of the crime, she found her friend’s body hanging from the branch of a tree. After the postmortem of the body, the police arrested both the criminals on Sunday and sent them to jail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Speed Up Left Wing Extremism Eradication Programme: Home Minister Amit Shah

Speed Up Left Wing Extremism Eradication Programme: Home Minister Amit Shah

SC Dismisses SLP In Ex-FM Raghavji-Raj Kumar Dangi Sodomy Case

SC Dismisses SLP In Ex-FM Raghavji-Raj Kumar Dangi Sodomy Case

Bhopal Shocker! Painting Contractor Films Video Of Bathing Woman, Rapes Her

Bhopal Shocker! Painting Contractor Films Video Of Bathing Woman, Rapes Her

Shocker! Two Girls Raped In Madhya Pradesh; One Commits Suicide

Shocker! Two Girls Raped In Madhya Pradesh; One Commits Suicide

Protest Erupts In Jabalpur Over Gun Carriage Factory's ₹50,000 Fee For Durga Puja Fair

Protest Erupts In Jabalpur Over Gun Carriage Factory's ₹50,000 Fee For Durga Puja Fair