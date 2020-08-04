Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath change Profile picture before Bhoomi Pujan

The entire state has been soaked in the name of Ram before the foundation-laying of temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Both Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his previous counterpart Kamal Nath have changed their social media picture profile.

On the one hand, Chouhan has put a picture of Ram on his social media account. On the other hand, Nath has put his own picture in saffron attire on his social media account.

Many people have installed saffron flags on their rooftops. The temples are being decked up. After the foundation-laying ceremony, people will light earthen lamps outside their homes.

Medical education minister Vishwash Sarang said the foundation-laying ceremony would be celebrated, keeping the corona precautions in mind.

There is enthusiasm about Ram temple across the state, and the occasion will be celebrated as a festival, he said.

Chouhan and BJP’s state president VD Sharma who have tested positive for covid-19 are in a hospital.

According to sources, both will celebrate the occasion by lighting lamps in the hospital.

The state government has also permitted reciting the Sundarkand and playing the Ramdhoon in temples.