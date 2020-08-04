Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath change Profile picture before Bhoomi Pujan

The entire state has been soaked in the name of Ram before the foundation-laying of temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.
Both Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his previous counterpart Kamal Nath have changed their social media picture profile.
On the one hand, Chouhan has put a picture of Ram on his social media account. On the other hand, Nath has put his own picture in saffron attire on his social media account.
Many people have installed saffron flags on their rooftops. The temples are being decked up. After the foundation-laying ceremony, people will light earthen lamps outside their homes.
Medical education minister Vishwash Sarang said the foundation-laying ceremony would be celebrated, keeping the corona precautions in mind.
There is enthusiasm about Ram temple across the state, and the occasion will be celebrated as a festival, he said.
Chouhan and BJP’s state president VD Sharma who have tested positive for covid-19 are in a hospital.
According to sources, both will celebrate the occasion by lighting lamps in the hospital.
The state government has also permitted reciting the Sundarkand and playing the Ramdhoon in temples.
Ram is not BJP’s property: Uma
Former chief minister Uma Bharti said on Tuesday that Ram is neither the property of the BJP or of Ayodhya. The statement Uma gave, after reaching Ayodhya, has surprised everybody.
Everyone has the right to utter the name of Ram, and it does not matter whether one works from outside the BJP or belongs to any other party.
Whosoever has faith in Lord Ram across the world can put up their points, she said.
She said, “If we think Lord Ram is our patent, it will be our arrogance which does not last long.”
“We will not be on the earth forever, but the name of Ram will exist, because it is eternal,” she said.
The Congress leaders expressed happiness over Uma’s statement. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh praised her. Uma will not take part in the foundation-laying ceremony, but have a glimpse of the idol of Ramlala, after the rituals.
