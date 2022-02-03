Shivpuri: Legal notice sent to Actress Shweta Tiwari, star casts of ‘Show Stopper’ web series

Shivpuri/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An advocate from Shivpuri district has sent legal notice to actress Shweta Tiwari and other star casts of Show Stopper web series, alleging the actress of hurting sentiment of Hindu religion.

Tiwari, while talking to journalists in Bhopal a couple of days back, had courted controversy by passing an ‘objectionable’ remark on God. She had said “God was measuring the size of my bra.”

The actress, though, later apologised for her remarks releasing a video, a case was registered against the actress at Shyamla Hills police of the state capital.

According to reports, advocate Jitendra Samadhiya from Shivpuri has sent legal notice to Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raj Jain, Dingagana Survansi, Kangaljeet Singh and Rohit Roy.

Samadhiya told the journalists that he had demanded an apology from all-star casts of the web series. “And, if they don’t apologize, I will file a petition against all of them,” he said.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:41 AM IST