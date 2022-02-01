Gwalior: 11-year-old girl raped, accused held

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Gwalior late Monday evening, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Maheshpura Girwai village, the official said, adding that the accused has been arrested and is being interrogated.

According to information, the accused, 45, lured the girl on the pretext of giving her chocolate. He took her to a farm and raped her.

When the girl shouted for help, the accused escaped from there. She rushed to her home and informed parents about the incident.

They took her to the police station and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case and arrested the accused.

“The girl was playing in front of her house along with other children. The accused who lives in the neighbourhood asked the girl to accompany him to chocolate. As he was known to her, she accompanied her,” said a police officer.

