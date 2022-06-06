Shivpuri: Body of ex-Kargil fighter found in well

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The body of retired army soldier Braj Mohan Sharma was found in a well tied with stones and ropes, under suspicious circumstances in Bamor Kala of Khaniyadhana area of ​​the district.

The police reached the spot and sent the ex-serviceman's body for post-mortem and has started the investigation of the matter.

Notably, the ex-servicemen Braj Mohan had gone missing from his house two days ago.

According to the police, locals on Monday informed about a dead body in a well in fields near Rijodi village. On visiting the spot, the body was identified as former soldier Braj Mohan Sharma.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the ex-serviceman has first been murdered and thrown into the well.

The relatives of the deceased suspected electoral rivalry as the cause of murder. According to the kin, deceased Brijmohan Sharma had shown his might in the Kargil war after which he retired from the post of Subedar and returned to his village. After retirement, he entered in politics. Sharma had contested the Sarpanch election last time as well but he lost by 17 votes. This time he had claimed as the candidate of district panchayat member.