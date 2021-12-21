e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 06:15 PM IST

Shivpuri: Band Baja Barat for new mobile phone

The incident occurred in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening.
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tea seller celebrated buying a mobile phone worth Rs 12,500 and took it to his home amid beating of drums and playing of DJ music.

The procession wore the look of a bridegroom’s party. The incident occurred in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening.

The tea seller, Murari Kushwaha said that his 5-year-old daughter had requested him to leave his habit of drinking alcohol and save money. She told her father to get her a mobile phone with that savings.

Murari said that he assured his daughter to get a mobile phone in a unique style. He had also given a party to his friends. Murari had took the mobile phone on finance and he had financial shortage. 'I have done the entire happenings for the happiness of my daughter," Murari said.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Unknown parents leave 2-year-old boy at bus stop in Shivpuri Madhya Pradesh: Unknown parents leave 2-year-old boy at bus stop in Shivpuri
Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 06:15 PM IST
Advertisement