Shivpuri: Band Baja Barat for new mobile phone

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tea seller celebrated buying a mobile phone worth Rs 12,500 and took it to his home amid beating of drums and playing of DJ music.

The procession wore the look of a bridegroom’s party. The incident occurred in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening.

The tea seller, Murari Kushwaha said that his 5-year-old daughter had requested him to leave his habit of drinking alcohol and save money. She told her father to get her a mobile phone with that savings.

Murari said that he assured his daughter to get a mobile phone in a unique style. He had also given a party to his friends. Murari had took the mobile phone on finance and he had financial shortage. 'I have done the entire happenings for the happiness of my daughter," Murari said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 06:15 PM IST