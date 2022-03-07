Sheopur: Two tribal women of city to be honoured in Delhi on Women's Day

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Two tribal women of the district, Sheetal Bairwa and Vimala Adivasi will be honoured by the Department of Women and Child Development on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Delhi.

These two women are the Samata Sakhi of Lok Adhikar Kendra, Sheopur which is operated by Niti Ayog. They are also associated with different self-help groups. They have worked for the upliftment of poor and helpless women through the groups.

Vimala has resolved the problems of around 400 people and Sheetal has resolved the problems of around 350 people. The problems mainly include domestic violence, unemployment, extending help to widow, elderly womens and handicapped pension schemes. They also worked to provide relief from malnutrition, and freed the land of the poor from the clutches of land mafias.

Lok Adhikar Kendra was established in the tribal-dominated Sheopur district on October 6, 2020. The problems of the people are heard on every Tuesday and Friday of the week at the center.

These two women used to prepare the documents of the problem and sent it to the concerned department to get them resolved.

NRLM (National Rural Livelihood Mission) District Project Manager, KK Mudgal says that women are doing a great job in resolving the problems of the people. Therefore, they will be honored in Delhi and then in Kerala.

