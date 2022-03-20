Sheopur: Minor girl gang raped by three youths in forest

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three youth in a forest near Rampura Dang locality in the disrtict on Saturday, the police said.

According to reports, The victim, along with her friend, had gone for a visit in the forest via scooty on Saturday. In the meantime, the accused Mohsin, Riyaz and Sehwaj stopped them and beat them up. After that the accused pushed the victim’s friend to other side and they gang-raped the victim.

Later, they threatened both of them and drove them away from the spot. Following the incident, the victim reached Dehat police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Sheopur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ram Tilak said that on the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against the accused under POCSO act and efforts were on to nab the accused.

