Seoni Malwa: Agriculture is backbone, says Kamal Patel

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Agriculture is the backbone of the country, said Kamal Patel, agriculture minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Patel made the statement at a function held to inaugurate a Krishi Gyan Kendra, Krishi Vikas Bhawan, on Wednesday.

He said that the officers of the Agriculture Department would sit at the Krishi Gyan Kendra and hear the farmers' problems.

They will inform the farmers about the government projects, Patel said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished that the farmersí income should be doubled by year-end.

The farmers' children will do business and set up industries and that only farmers can wipe out unemployment, Patel said.

He further said that those who had ruled the country for 60 years began to say that farmers were making losses, but the Prime Minister has made it profitable in seven years.

State president of the Bharatiya Janat a Party's Kisan Morcha, Darshan Singh Choudhary said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is the only well-wisher of the farmers.

There are three things that farmers need: First, there should be less investment; second, they should get more prices for their crops; and, third, the government should support them in an emergency situation.

Both Modi and Chouhan are working towards this direction, Choudhary said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:06 AM IST