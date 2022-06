Seoni Malwa: 1 Janpad member, 15 sarpanch elected unopposed

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): One Janpad Panchayat and 15 Panchayat in Seoni Janpad Panchayat- the biggest Janpad Panchayat of Narmadapuram district- have been elected unopposed.

According to information, there are 25 wards of Janpad Panchayat. Sunita Ssatyanarayan Louvanshi has been elected unopposed from ward number-14. Now, 83 candidates are trying their luck in the remaining 24 wards. At the same time, out of 96 panchayats, 15 panchayats have also become unopposed. After which, now only 81 panchayats have candidates for the post of Sarpanch and Panch.

Sarpanch who have been elected unopposed are Ashabai Ghanshyam from Dhamaniya, Raghavendra Devendra Patel from Jiraveh, Kailashchandra from Ravan Peepal, Krishna Bai Gokul Prasad from Chowkigwa, Dayaram Barjor Singh Yaduvanshi from Gajanpur, Laxmi Dorilal Parte from Mudiakhedi, Batki alias Iklani Raju, Malti from Pipalgota. , Ranibai Kunar from Naharkola, Pankaj Bhim Singh Patel from Bhaisadeh, Neha Dharamveer from Guradiya Jat, Lata Ramchandra from Santai, Ramdas Ghasiram from Harpalpur, Vinod Jagdish from Gawadi and Anita from Bhangia