Seoni Malwa: Advocate loses Rs 1 lakh to pickpocket

Representational Image |

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A woman pickpocket targeted an advocate, who was standing in queue to deposit money at a State Bank of India (SBI) Branch at Seoni Malwa and made off with Rs 1 lakh in cash.

The incident took place on Thursday, which came to light on Friday. The police have registered a case and obtained CCTV footage from the bank.

They said that the identity of the woman was being established on the basis of CCTV footage and she would be arrested soon.

According to information, victim Virendra Thakur was standing in a queue. He was supposed to deposit money in the bank account of his wife. When his turn came, he handed over the deposit form to the bank clerk and checked his bag to hand over the amount.

But, he was shocked to find that cash was missing from the bag. On checking, he also found there was a cut on the lower part of the bag.

Subsequently, he rushed to Seoni Malwa police station and lodged a complaint. Jitendra Yadav, in-charge of Seoni Malwa police station said that CCTV footage shows a woman standing behind Thakur. The footage also shows two women, including one who was standing behind Thakur, going outside the bank.

“The involvement of both the women is suspect. We were establishing the identities of both women and they would be nabbed soon,” Yadav said.