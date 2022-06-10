e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Congress' Shanti Kushwaha stage sit-in at Kamal Nath's bungalow for not getting party ticket

In a viral video, Shanti Kushwaha is seen sitting in front of Kamal Nath bungalow,

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 04:33 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by not getting a ticket from Congress, state president Shanti Kushwaha, who came from Gwalior, staged a sit-in outside the bungalow of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

In a viral video, Shanti Kushwaha is seen sitting in front of Kamal Nath bungalow, demanding cognizance.

She was later convinced by policemen to return to Gwalior late in the night.

Notably on Thursday night, the state Congress Committee issued a list of candidates.

Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla is the party's candidate from Indore, while former Mayor and Mahila Congress president of the state Congress Vibha Patel will contest from Bhopal. Two other sitting MLAs -- Sidarth Kushwaha (Satna) and Mahesh Parmar (Tarana) -- are candidates from Satna and Ujjain respectively.

