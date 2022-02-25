Sehore: Two students from CM's home district stranded in Ukraine

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two students, Subham Meshram and Divya Singh from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home district were stranded in Ukraine amidst a war-like situation between Ukraine and Russia.

Subham and Divya are studying MBBS in Ukraine, the families are worried and sought government’s help to evacuate their children.

Shubham’s mother, Maya is posted as a nurse and Divya’s father Mehrban Singh is posted as a BMO in the Community Health Center in Rehti locality of CM’s home district.

The parents said that their children had talked to them over the phone via video calls and pleaded for help.

Additional Collector Sehore Guncha Sanovar says that a regional center has been set up in Bhopal after receiving information about students stranded in Ukraine. Conversations are going on.

According to reports, the tension between Russia and Ukraine is now turning into a war after a bomb attacks by Russia in Ukraine. Following the situation, the concerns of the families of Indian students studying in Ukraine have increased.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 03:40 PM IST