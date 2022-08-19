Sehore: Search operation for missing tehsildar still underway

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The mystery behind missing patwari and tehsildar has been partially solved, as the patwari's corpse was recovered on Wednesday. The search operation is still underway for the tehsildar. Notably, the duo had gone to attend a party at a farmhouse located in Rafiqganj on Monday night, after which they went missing. After receiving a missing complaint about the duo, the police had conducted a search operation, following which, patwari Mahendra Rajak's corpse was discovered from a river situated in Chhapri Khurd of Sehore district on Wednesday. Meanwhile the tehsildar has not been traced as yet.

The rescue teams are persevering in their efforts to trace the tehsildar. The NDRF, SDRF and home guard personnel are also present alongside the police team, who are meticulously executing the search operation.

Notably, the duo was returning through the Karbala Bridge, which had been inundated due to excessive rainfall. Owing to this, the car was swept away and fell into the Siven river. Patwari Rajak's body was traced approximately 3 kilometres away from Karbala Bridge.

