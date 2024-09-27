Sehore City's Traffic Personnel Struggle To Keep Up With Rapid Urban Expansion

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The city's traffic management staff remains inadequate in comparison to the growing population. Due to limited resources, several areas of the city lack proper traffic monitoring, resulting in daily traffic jams in high-traffic zones. This causes inconvenience to commuters and increases the risk of accidents.

Five years ago, key areas such as the bus stand, main market, Tehsil square, Kotwali square, and Gandhi Road were the busiest parts of the city. There were also fewer four-wheelers and two-wheelers on the roads. At that time, traffic points were mainly set up in these areas. However, over the past five years, several new colonies have been developed around the city, expanding the city’s area and creating new markets.

The increase in population due to these new areas has resulted in the need for more traffic points, but the traffic department still operates with the same staff. Daily, areas like Mandi Square, Railway Station, Old Bus Stand, Anand Dairy, Trauma Center Square, and Bus Stand Road experience traffic jams with no traffic personnel present.

Currently, the traffic department has only 12 police officers and three home guard officers managing traffic, while the number of vehicles on the roads continues to rise. Regarding this issue, Traffic Incharge Brijmohan Dhakad said, “There is a shortage of traffic personnel. We currently have only 12 officers, and the city has expanded significantly. We are setting up traffic points in areas where they are most needed”.