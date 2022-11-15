e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSehore: Break-in at Salkanpur temple, 4 sacks containing cash stolen

Sehore: Break-in at Salkanpur temple, 4 sacks containing cash stolen

SP suspends 5 security guards

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Sehore(Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified masked men broke into the strong room of Salkanpur temple situated in Rehti on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and stole four sacks containing cash donated by devotees, the police said on Tuesday.

Sehore Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi has taken cognisance and suspended as five security guards.

Talking to the media, President of Salkanpur temple trust, Mahesh Upadhyay stated that thieves broke the lock of temple’s back door to gain access to the strong room, where the money donated by devotees was put in sacks.

He said that the incident came to light when the priest reached temple for morning worship in the wee hours of Tuesday. The priest discovered the lock of the back door broken, after which the police were informed.

Upadhyay added that one sack contained about Rs 2 lakh. The exact amount is yet to be ascertained.

When CCTV footages were scanned, two masked men were seen taking away the sacks containing cash money. SP Awasthi has ordered a detailed probe in the case to nab the accused.

Read Also
Sehore: Gaushala scheme marred due to lack of funds
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: President to attend SHGss Conference today

Bhopal: President to attend SHGss Conference today

Bhopal: MP is going to see rapid development, says President Murmu

Bhopal: MP is going to see rapid development, says President Murmu

Bhopal: B.Com student suicide, Harassment by ex-boyfriend drove girl to take extreme step

Bhopal: B.Com student suicide, Harassment by ex-boyfriend drove girl to take extreme step

Bhopal: Two dengue deaths reported in city

Bhopal: Two dengue deaths reported in city

Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi’s canvassing in Gujarat will yield no major results, says Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi’s canvassing in Gujarat will yield no major results, says Narottam Mishra