Sehore: Break-in at Salkanpur temple, 4 sacks containing cash stolen

FP Photo

Sehore(Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified masked men broke into the strong room of Salkanpur temple situated in Rehti on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and stole four sacks containing cash donated by devotees, the police said on Tuesday.

Sehore Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi has taken cognisance and suspended as five security guards.

Talking to the media, President of Salkanpur temple trust, Mahesh Upadhyay stated that thieves broke the lock of temple’s back door to gain access to the strong room, where the money donated by devotees was put in sacks.

He said that the incident came to light when the priest reached temple for morning worship in the wee hours of Tuesday. The priest discovered the lock of the back door broken, after which the police were informed.

Upadhyay added that one sack contained about Rs 2 lakh. The exact amount is yet to be ascertained.

When CCTV footages were scanned, two masked men were seen taking away the sacks containing cash money. SP Awasthi has ordered a detailed probe in the case to nab the accused.

Read Also Sehore: Gaushala scheme marred due to lack of funds