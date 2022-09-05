See Pics: Teacher in MP paints walls of houses in village with interactive text and pictures

e-Paper Get App
We asked the people to let us paint primary school syllabus on walls to facilitate learning among children, says a teacher of the primary school in Jabalpur.

Pratyoosh VatsalaUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 01:28 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As a good initiative, a school teacher in a village in Jabalpur painted interactive text and pictures, from primary school syllabus, on the walls of houses in the village to facilitate learning among the children.

When Free Press contacted a teacher of the primary school, he said, "As construction of 80% of houses was completed under PM-Awas yojana, we asked the people to let us paint primary school syllabus from classes 1-5 on walls of their houses so that children can learn even while playing."

