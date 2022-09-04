Bhopal: Medical education minister inaugurates Sudarshan Netralaya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang inaugurated the newly-built eye care hospital, Sudarshan Netralaya, near Depot Square in the city on Sunday.

The free eye check-up of girls was conducted, after which they received gifts. In his address, Sarang expressed hope that Sudarshan Netralaya would serve patients in a better way.

After the inaugural ceremony, Sarang inquired about the medical equipment and facilities available at the hospital. He visited the operation theatre, patient wards and eye-testing equipment and lauded the efforts of hospital director Prateek Gurjar.

Director Dr Prachi Tomar shed light on the accomplishments of Sudarshan Netralaya on the occasion. She stated that Sudarshan Netralaya conducted successful eye surgeries including cornea transplant. She said the hospital had been receiving patients from other states as well.