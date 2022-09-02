Security Guard Killing: Man suspected to be involved in the serial killing held in Sagar

Three security guards were murdered in separate incidents in Sagar in 72 hours earlier this week. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man suspected to be involved in the killings of three security guards in Sagar town of Madhya Pradesh has been held, a senior police official said here on Friday.

"Based on the CCTV footage of the locality, we picked-up the accused in the early hours from Bhopal. There is high probability that he is the main person behind these incidents. Our investigations are underway," Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag told PTI.

Three security guards were murdered in separate incidents in Sagar in 72 hours earlier this week, creating panic.

A total of four security guards were attacked. While three of them died, one has been hospitalised in Bhopal.

While the first case was reported in May, the second took place on Monday and the third and fourth were carried out on Tuesday.

The first victim was identified as Uttam Rajak, while Sambhusharan Dube and Kalyan Lodhi were killed on Monday and Tuesday, respective.

Mangal Ahirwar is currently in the hospital with skull injuries.

The police noticed that every attack took place in the dead of the night and the victims were picked randomly sleeping in the premises of houses or buildings.

Police had said at least two of them appeared to have been killed by the same person.