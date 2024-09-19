School education Gasping For Breath, Needs Oxygen In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Education minister Uday Pratap Singh’s remark on guest teachers has sparked a debate, but there are many ailments that the school department is suffering from. Yet, there is hardly anyone to pay attention to it.

From teacher shortages and surplus placement problems to administrative delays and infrastructure gaps, the challenges are immense, all contributing to a growing sense of frustration among students, parents, and educators alike. Teacher shortage and surplus discrepancies One of the most pressing concerns is the shortage of teachers in government schools. According to official data, around 70,000 teaching positions remain vacant, with 1,275 schools operating without any teachers.

Furthermore, 6,858 schools are running with only one teacher responsible for teaching all subjects, raising serious concerns about the quality of education these students receive. In contrast, urban schools are dealing with an excess of 28,815 surplus teachers, highlighting a significant imbalance in resource distribution. While the government has recruited 30,000 teachers in the past five years, the numbers are still insufficient to meet the growing demands of the education system.

Surplus teachers face placement issues

The issue of surplus teachers is also a cause of significant concern, there are over 35,000 surplus teachers in the state. The DPI has classified senior teachers as surplus, even though their posts have already been sanctioned. Additionally, some teachers who opted for voluntary retirement (VRS) a year ago have been included in the surplus list, further complicating matters. According to the Right to Education Act, the student-teacher ratio should be 35:1, yet in 13 districts alone, the surplus exceeds 1,000 teachers per district.

Guest teachers demands regularization

Guest teachers in the state are also facing numerous challenges. Many of them are demanding regularisation, but the department has been slow to address their concerns. Recently, approximately 8,000 guest teachers gathered in Bhopal to protest, demanding regularisation through an eligibility exam, new contracts, and job stability. On September 2, 2023, the then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made several promises during a guest teacher panchayat, including assurances of better pay and job security. However, none of these promises have been fulfilled to date.

B.Ed teachers in legal limbo

Another issue involves the cancellation of appointments for 289 primary teachers with B.Ed degrees, following a Supreme Court order. DPI has directed DEOs to cancel these appointments. However, the matter is currently in court, and a temporary stay has been issued, allowing these teachers to continue working until a final decision is reached. Delayed distribution of marksheets and prizes Administrative inefficiencies are also affecting students. The Rajya Shiksha Kendra has yet to distribute marksheets for Class 5 and 8 board students, even though the results were announced on April 23, 2024. The five-month delay is causing problems for students seeking admission to other schools. Officials claim that the marksheets are prepared but are awaiting release. Similarly, students who scored more than 75% in the Class 12 exams under the MP Board are still waiting for the prize money and scooters promised by the government. Approximately 90,000 students are affected by this delay.

Infrastructure gaps and dropout rates

The infrastructure gap in government schools is another critical issue. Thousands of schools are operating in temporary shelters or require major repairs. Out of 82,935 elementary schools, more than 50,000 need significant repairs, and over 36,000 schools lack boundary walls. Other infrastructure challenges include a lack of toilets for boys and girls, no electricity, inadequate handwashing facilities, and no playgrounds. Adding to the challenges is the rising dropout rate. For the academic year 2023-24, 13,784,369 students were enrolled in private and government schools across the state. However, as of June 16, 2024, only 11,410,91 students had registered for the new academic year, indicating a decrease of 2,373,458 students.

All issues being addressed: PS

The Principal Secretary of the School Education Department, Sanjay Goyal, told Free Press that they are addressing all issues faced by teachers and students. For guest teachers, counselling is underway, and those with genuine reasons for not achieving 30% results are being re-evaluated. For, Surplus teacher placements are being managed carefully, ensuring proper allocation to schools with no teachers.

Additionally, to address infrastructure gaps, schools have been asked to submit real-time data, allowing the department to request necessary funds from the government for appropriate action and improvement.