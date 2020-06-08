SBI opens its Wealth Hub in Gwalior

State Bank of India (SBI) launched its wealth management business by opening its 150th SBI Wealth Hub at Gwalior on Monday.

SBI Wealth offers best-in-class personalised Banking and Investment Services to its elite HNI Clients through a dedicated team of Relationship Managers.

The bank is the first PSU bank in the country to introduce a comprehensive the services for its clients.

Rajesh Kumar, Chief General Manager, SBI, Bhopal Circle, launched the hub said that this new offering by the Bank would give SBI's elite Clients, a completely new approach for interacting with the Bank.

"Introducing Wealth Business has been one of the strategic business priorities of the Bank as we have numerous HNI Clients whose banking needs require highly specialized services," he added.

SBI Wealth now has presence in 63 major Centers with a network of 150 Wealth Hubs and 5 e-Wealth Centres in the country, he said.