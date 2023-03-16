Satna killing and loot: One accused gunned down in encounter

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wanted criminal in Satna loot and murder case was gunned down in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh in a joint operation of Satna police and Jaunpur police, on the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

SP, Ashutosh Gupta told Free Press that Sanjay Singh works in a liquor company as cashier. Like everyday he came to deposit the amount in the bank, situated in main city area. Rs 15 lakh was looted from him on March 6. The police said that as many as 11 miscreants were involved in the case.

On March 15, the Satna police have arrested three accused and have busted the inter-state gang. The SP informed that on the early hours of Thursday, in the outskirts of Jaunpur district, intense checking was instituted. A car came and when police tried to stop it, the driver opened fire.

The police chased the car and due to railway track, the car could not cross the road. The car driver again opened fire on the police. The police also replied with firing and arrested one of the accused identified as Anand Sagar Yadav. The police took him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

The police have seized two live cartages from the accused. They have also arrested two accused of the case, one from Kolkata and another from Jaunpur.

Read Also Bhopal: Cashier shot dead in Satna and assailants fled with Rs 22 Lakh