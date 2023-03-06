Bhopal: Cashier shot dead in Satna and assailants fled with Rs 22 Lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cashier of a liquor company shot dead allegedly by five assailants in front of the bank, when he was going to deposit the amount of Rs 22 lakh, in Satna, on Monday, said the police.

Panic occurred in the city, when a man was shot dead after the gun fire and the masked people were seen guns in their hands robbing the cashier.

SP, Ashutosh Gupta told Free Press that the cashier Sanjay Singh works in a liquor company. Like everyday he came to deposit the amount into the bank, situated in the main city area.

The assailants boarded on two motorcycles waited for long time to attack the cashier. As soon as the cashier came out of the car, one of the assailants fired on him which got hit on his head. The victim died on the spot.

The assailants took the bag in which Rs 22 lakh were kept and fled from the spot.

The act of the assailants recorded in the CCTV. The police is searching the accused through the help of the CCTV footage, said the SP.

He also added that the police have conducted the several raids in the city in search of the accused.

The police have registered the case and have started the investigations.