Bhopal gets a rainy surprise, denizens enjoy steaming hot 'chai-pakoras'

Bhopal: A brief spell of rains accompanied by thunder turned Monday evening pleasant. The rain lasted for over an hour, providing denizens a much-needed relief from rising temperature.

Denizens relished the weather with steaming hot 'chai-pakoras'.

The rainfall started light showers but took the shape of full-fledged rainfall within few minutes of its onset, leaving people surprised.

Earlier during the day, blazing sun was spewing the fire, raising the mercury level. However, with the sun set, the weather conditions change as black clouds started to dot the sky. Soon, there was lightning and thunder...and it rained!

The intensity of the rainfall could be gauged from the fact that within minutes of downpour, small drains came to flood.

During the rainfall, many places in state capital witnessed the power outage.

Bhopal recorded maximum temperature at 33.2 degrees Celsius. Its minimum temperature was 17 degrees Celsius which was 1.7 degree more than the normal level.

Weather department forecasted thunder activities and showers in some places of Narmadapuram and Indore divisions along with Neemuch and Mandsaur districts.

Thunder activities with gusty winds having the speed of 30 to 40 km per hour are likely in sundry regions of Narmadapura and Indore divisions.

In the last twenty four hours, sporadic rainfall activities were recorded in Indore, Gwalior, Narmadapuram divisions. Guna and Bamori recorded rainfall of 1 cm each. By Monday evening, traced rainfall activities were also noted in Ujjain, Guna etc.