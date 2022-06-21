Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Schools, colleges observe International Yoga Day

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Students of various schools and colleges being operated by Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society (SHKES) took part in a mass yoga session on International Yoga day and performed basic yoga postures and meditation on Tuesday.

The students learnt many asanas along with pranayam and were happy to be a part of this celebration. Our aim was to motivate students to get into regular practice of doing fitness regime.

The event was organised in SHKES-run Mithi Gobindram Public School, Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani Public School, Kewalram Chanrai Public School, Vidhya Sagar Public School, CHI Girls School, Sant Hirdaram Girls College and Naturopathy College.

The disciple of Paramhans Sant Hirdaram Sahib and chairman of SHKES, Siddha Bhau in his speech said, “In the yogic tradition of India, Shiva is regarded as the Adiyogi or the first yogi. Adiyogi was the source of Yoga.”

“It has been there with us as our ancient culture and yet it holds a profound relevance in the modern world. As a school, it is our prime responsibility to make children aware about the integration of yoga in our day-to-day lives”, he added.

On the events organised in these schools and colleges, deputy chairman of SHKES Hero Gyanchandani, SC Sadhwani (secretary), KL Ramnani (assistant secretary), Jaishri Murti (academic head), Gopal Girdhani (academic director) and principals of all five schools and two colleges run by SHEKS were present.