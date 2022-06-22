Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management holds workshop on comic making tool

A workshop is being organised in Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management |

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): In collaboration with UNICEF, Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management (SHIM) has launched a three-day workshop called comic for change. The workshop had the presence of Hero Gyanchandani, Managing Director (SHIM) and Director (SHIM) Dr Ashish Thakur.

The session drew over 200 students who were ecstatic about the change they could see in the society. The first day of the workshop ended with interesting learning for students on social issues and how to aim for a convergence through social media in achieving the goals. After a three-day extensive workshop, the group of 200 MBA students will also visit the nearby villages and actively work on Social Behavioural Change building among villagers on WASH and Climate Change including community mobilisation.

Siddharth Shrestha, SBC Chief, UNICEF India Country Office, said” I am very happy to be here at SHIM for understanding the students' approach on social behaviour change. There are multiple media targeting social change in communities. But I would like you all to focus on the contemporary approach of comic making. I would like to wish you all best of luck for this three-day extensive workshop on converging comics with social change.”

Nagesh Patidar discussed Water and Sanitation Hygiene and Climate Change in terms of SLWM, hand hygiene, and wastage of water/Conservation and menstrual hygiene. Issues and challenges related to the topics were presented to students to make them understand the importance of SBC through comics.

Prof Shalu Pandey, Event Coordinator, presided over the event. Siddartha Shrestha, (Chief Social and Behaviour Change, UNICEF India Country Office) Sanjay Singh, (SBC Specialist, UNICEF India Country Office), Jhimly Baruah (SBC Specialist, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh) Monica Maurya (SBC Specialist, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh) Nagesh Patidar (UNICEF M.P)and Sabir Iqbal were also present.