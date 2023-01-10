Sanjay Tiger Reserve: Tigress, 6 cubs move near 5 villages, officials in a tizzy

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress and six cubs often move near five villages situated near border of core area in Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district.

Strangely, tigress has three cubs and the other three cubs are of a tigress that had died in a train accident in March 2022. All of them often move together and their movement has worried tiger reserve officials no end. Recently, one of the tigers had killed a woman when she was picking up firewood.

“Tigress, which died in train accident had four cubs. One of the cubs died after a few days of the train accident incident. We were worried how remaining three cubs of deceased tigress will survive. But these cubs were adopted by the second tigress, mother to three cubs. Tigress moves along with all the six cubs. They move in a group, which is very rare,” a senior official of Sanjay Tiger Reserve told Free Press.

Of the six cubs, three are about 20-months old and remaining three cubs are 17-month-old. Sometimes, tigress moves away from the group for one or two days only to join the cubs later. As they move together, they need more food.

WhatsApp groups formed

Deputy Director of Sanjay Tiger Reserve, Hari Om, said WhatsApp groups of affected five villages have been formed to inform the villagers about their movement in advance. There is separate WhatsApp group for each village. Besides, an advisory has been issued to villagers and Helpline number has been given to them.

